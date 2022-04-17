The Bishop of Central Busoga Patrick Wakula has challenged journalists not to forget their family obligations as they travel long distances away from them for work.

Bishop Wakula passed on the message during Easter prayers at All Saints Church in CMS Village, Bulamagi sub-county.

He urged the journalists to always spare time to handle family issues instead of concentrating on work alone to ensure that they bring up responsible and God fearing citizens of the country.

“We appreciate the work you do in the community but always spare time for your family, if you don’t do so, your children are likely to become irresponsible people in future, “ Bishop Wakula warned.

He also reminded journalists of the need to make time for attending church services as communion with God is the beginning of wisdom.

He appealed to Christians to utilize the current Easter season repent of their sins besides creating unity with their families instead of engaging in bad habits like drunkenness or fornication.

Wakula urged Christians to embrace government programs like Operation Wealth Creation, Parish Development Model ensure they uplift their household incomes.