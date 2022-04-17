The Mufti of Uganda Sheik Ramadhan Mubajje has urged Muslims who are opposed to the unity agreement to reconsider.

Mubajje made the remarks while presiding over the launch of a new a mosque at Nawandagala village in Bulange sub county in Namutumba district.

Mufti Shaban Mubajje was accompanied by Nakasero tabliq leader Sheik Yunus Kamoga and Busoga Muslim leaders to launch the new mosque built by Al Bayan charity organisation.

While speaking to the gathering, Mubajje urged Muslims who are opposed to the unity agreement to give it a chance.

Sheik Yunus Kamoga challenged all Muslim factions to come together so Islam can grow in Uganda.

The Busoga Khadi Sheik Mohammad Bowa hailed Mubajje and his counterparts for the reconciliation gesture.

The director Al Bayan org Hajji Mohammad Ngobi said that he built the mosque because of his love of Islam.

Muslims in the area welcomed the new mosque citing challenges they have been facing.