Police on Friday arrested and detained businessman Mukesh Babubhai Shukla who is also the Chief Executive Director of Shumuk Aluminum Industries over trespass on a private property.

Mukesh was arrested by Police for trespassing at Hotel Diplomate in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb after the owners called police for intervention.

“He came with a group of other people saying they had come to take juice. He was arrested with his colleagues but was later released on police bond,”Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire told the Nile Post.

He said investigations are still ongoing.

Background

Mukesh is facing charges of forgery and uttering of false documents when he forged the signatures of the family members of Annie Grace Katatumba, Angella Katatumba, Ian Katatumba, Bonny Katatumba and Rugirwa Katatumba to show that the Katatumba family had authorized him to take over Hotel Diplomat in Muyenga.

The businessman is also accused of forging the signature of George William Kalyegira the officer in- Charge of former Chief Justice Bart Katureebe’s security detail.

Court recently issued an order restraining Mukesh from stepping at Hotel Diplomate since he has no business to do with the hotel that he had fraudulently acquired.