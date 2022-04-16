As the Easter period draws closer, party animals are already anticipating the beach party of the month that is; The Full Moon Rave.

With Tusker Lite on board, the event promises a mix of different exciting party anthems coming from over 20 different DJs performing throughout the event at two different stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The premium beer brand which is popularly known to be involved with the popular Tusker Lite Neon Rave parties that traversed and illuminated the country pre-Covid have promised nothing short of exceptional moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are thrilled because this mini-festival will be one to go down in history for Tusker Lite! We have our consumers at the front and center of mind and guarantee them the ultimate unforgetablle experience and cannot wait to share in your festival moments come Rave night!” shared Tusker Lite Brand Manager Elizabeth Mutamuliza.

The Rave that will be Phase One of the popular Nyege Nyege fest will be held at Nature’s Green Beach Resort, Busabala for a night full of different pockets of fun and thrilling experiences under the Full Moon.

The line up includes performances from Raindrops, Afrorack, Little Black Kid, Siyan, FLO, PO, Nsasi, Aweko Brian, Soul Tribe and so much more.

The event will be host to world class performing acts like magicians, percussionists, UV Face and body paint, thematic photo booth and a full dose of thrills and outdoor games experiences by the lakeside.

The mini-festival that is similar to the Thailand Full Moon Parties will have gates opening from midday into Easter Sunday morning with tickets going for Shs40,000 at the gate and VIP at Shs400,000.