The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has encouraged Muslims to dedicate this year’s Ramadhan to giving to the poor.

The Speaker made the remarks as she hosted Muslims to an Iftar Dinner at Parliament.

“As we retreat to our homes, we should not forget the less privileged who cannot afford a proper meal and others without shelter. Leading by example, the speaker’s office will donate Shs50 million to the Al-Hidaya Mosque in support of promoting the work of Almighty Allah,” she said.

The dinner was also attended by deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, MPs, staff and Muslims from across the country.

The guest speaker, Dr Abdul Hafiz Walusimbi, a renowned Muslim scholar and a lecturer at Islamic University in Uganda, requested the 11th Parliament to make provision for the Khadi courts where they would as Muslims, be able to discipline their own.

“The Constitution of Uganda allows us to have freedom of worship but they did not make provision for the Khadi courts. We all know the backlog in the courts of law. Working on having the Khadi courts will help reduce these many cases in the courts,” he said.

The chairperson of the Parliamentary Muslim Group, Asuman Basalirwa, asked the Parliamentary Commission to consider expanding the mosque at Parliament to cater for the growing number of Muslim faithful.

Parliament has for the last six years organised the Iftar Dinner, as a way of demonstrating solidarity with the Muslim fraternity in Uganda.