By David Serumaga

In his February 2022 message, Pope Francis declared the month of March as a month for reconciliation.

His intention for dedicating the month through prayer was a sacrament of reconciliation which reminds us that it is a loving and merciful encounter between God and ourselves.

Reconciliation is more beautiful than victory and in the month of March; Uganda experienced a great transformation where two prominent Ugandans took the decision to spread love and unity.

In a way of promoting peace and unity, Ham Kiguddu, a Ugandan mogul, decided to settle a land conflict with Buganda officials amicably.

In his words, Ham Kiggundu confessed that he realized as a Muganda (Omwana wa Kintu), he felt it uncalled for to be in conflict with Buganda and mostly the Kabaka without being forced to quit the land in Kigo which was contested.

A number of opportunists thought that Ham being a rich man would lose nothing if he is in conflict with Buganda.

Surprisingly, Ham did not let egotism of other selfish individuals drive him but he took the step to reconciliation and unity.

As a son of the soil and a Muganda by tribe, he felt it right to remain respectful to the King of Buganda and let the contested land in Kigo set precedent among Baganda to continue building their kingdom in many ways through reconciliation.

It has a lot to do with transformation which moves from a place of separation, hurt, and brokenness to a place of healing, wholeness, forgiveness, and reunion.

In the same spirit, I would like to thank the Chief Justice of Uganda, His Lordship, Alfonse Owinyi Dollo who at the end of March stood firm and went to Buganda Kingdom for reconciliation as a way of building a new future.

Former South African President, the late Nelson Mandela once said that “in the end, reconciliation is a spiritual process, which requires more than just a legal framework. It has to happen in the hearts and minds of the people’’.

Majority of Ugandans thought that at the status of the Chief Justice, His Lordship, Owinyi Dollo couldn’t waste his time to go to Mengo for a reunion.

A man of his caliber coming out and issuing an apology to the Kabaka of Buganda, means a lot to all the people that even when we hold higher offices, it does not take away the spirit of Ubuntu, unity and togetherness.

With the gesture of Mr. Ham Kigundu, a Ugandan mogul and the Chief Justice, His Lordship Alfonse Owinyi Dollo seeking reconciliation and peace over disunity, I remain convinced that most human conflicts can be resolved through genuine dialogue conducted with a spirit of openness and resolution.

As Ugandans, we need to take on such exemplary gestures of striving for unity over war, consolidate peace, break the cycle of violence and strengthen newly established mutual relationships and democracy.

David Serumaga is a concerned citizen.

