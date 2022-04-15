Tax collectors, URA FC have announced the sacking of four members of the technical wing in a bid to salvage the season as the league title seems to have gone out of their hands.

Third on the 16 team Uganda Premier League log with 12 off leaders Vipers Sports Club that is on 55 points, URA FC has played two more games than the top two teams.

This way, winning this season’s trophy seems a tall order for them but the recent performances seems to have been a point of concern for management.

Consequently, the tax collectors have announced the sacking of four members of the technical wing including the assistant coach, Simeon Masaba Robert Mukasa (Assistant Coach), Billy Kiggundu (Goalkeeper coach) and Edward Ssali alias Biano, a physical trainer.

“While the past few weeks have been disappointing in terms of results, they should not conceal all the hard work they have done for the club. I have enjoyed working with them and regret that things have not worked out as we had envisaged,” the club chairman, Dr Micah Gaalya, said in a statement.

However, management of the tax collectors said head coach, Sam Timbe will stay and continue serving in his role as the head coach.

In August last year, URA FC appointed Masaba and the other three technical wing members to take charge of the team on an interim basis after the departure of Sam Ssimbwa.

A month later, Timbe was appointed as the team’s head coach as he completed the technical wing department.

However, the recent months have seen a dismal performance for the tax collectors.

In the last five games in the Uganda Premier League, URA has won one, lost two and drawn.

The last nail in the coffin of the technical wing was the three nil loss to leaders Vipers SC at home.

The win meant that Vipers had broken the jinx of not winning a game at the Arena of Visions, the home of URA FC.

The win also meant, the Kitende based team is a step closer to lifting this year’s Uganda Premier League trophy.