At least three people have been left injured following an accident that involved a Global bus registration number UAX 283A and a Canter Diana registration number UBJ 648J along Masaka road.

According to The PRO Traffic and Road Safety ASP Faridah Nampiima, the accident happened on Friday at around 1040hrs.

“The global bus was traveling from Kampala to Mbarara and the Canter was coming from Masaka to Kampala. In the process of giving way to the canter which was overtaking recklessly, the bus swerved off the road and overturned, injuring three people,” Nampiima said.

According to the Traffic Police PRO, the victims had been rushed to nearby clinics by press time to get first aid.

Details on how many passengers where on board were still scanty by the time of writing this report.

The police officers on the scene impounded the canter and arrested its driver as investigations into the accident continue.

Nampiima said that Police will share more details in due course.