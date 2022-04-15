Quiet and flamboyant rider Filbert ‘Super Boy’ Muwonge targets maiden podium at the Easter weekend FIM Central African Motocross challenge.

The first round of the 2022 regional championship, is set to be held at the redesigned Victoria Raceway track, Garuga.

Muwonge is son to renown educationists and sports philanthropist Lawrence Muwonge, Director of Buddo secondary school and two-time National rally champion and director St Francis Junior school Buddo, Super lady Susan Muwonge.

He will be making his debut at the two round regional championship, with the last round to be held in Nairobi, Kenya in December.

The eight-year-old rider is in his second year of racing, after a two-year hiatus due to the covid19 pandemic that affected the sporting world.

“The entire team 28 has trust in our rider, he never disappoints, ” said his team manager, Pius Ssentamu after their last training on Monday.

His aggressiveness and consistence is just on point, the team just prays for a SAFE ride always; added Ssentamu.

Filbert is 2021 50CC defending champion, currently leading the same local championship with 120 points from two events.

Muwonge will be among the 54 riders Uganda is lining up to defend the regional title it won in 2019, against other riders from Kenya, Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo.

RIDER PROFILE

Name: Muwonge Filbert Lawrence

Nick Name: Super Boy

Age: 8

Started Riding: 2021

Riding No: 28

Bike: 50cc KTM 2022 model

Titles: National Champion 2021

Current championship standing: 1st place.

Target: Defending his Championship

CAC target: Representing Uganda, with a podium finish at least.

Trainer/Coach: SEMKA Riding academy