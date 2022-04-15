Uganda Police has urged Ugandans to be more vigilant during this Easter holiday that starts on Friday.

Unlike the previous year, this Easter will be celebrated with no serious restrictions on public gatherings.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, police deputy spokesperson, Claire Nabakka, warned that the holiday comes with the potential for increased criminality, where opportunists and criminal elements target pedestrians, motorist, homes, passengers, revelers among others, to attack, steal and rob from them.

She added that despite Uganda being free from specific terrorism threats, members of public shouldn’t forget that threats of terrorism still exist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nabakka explained that much as police’s levels of vigilance and alertness have been heightened at all major places of worship, entertainment and social events points, bus and taxi terminals and all VIP and security installations, Ugandans need to remember that safety is everyone’s job and responsibility.

“As a result, we encourage the public to be vigilant as well and report any suspicious activity to police or any other security agency. By so doing you are helping us take robust action against offenders and bring them to justice,” she said.

In light of this, Nabakka advised the public to always keep their mobile phones charged so that in case of an emergency, they can reach police authorities for help.

Further, the police deputy mouthpiece cautioned road users against reckless driving. She warned that, as police, they have put up tough and stringent measures to tackle such undisciplined drivers.

“Our traffic enforcement teams have intensified high visibility patrol and enforcement activities aimed at improving traffic discipline and compliance,” Nabakka said.