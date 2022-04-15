Ugandan Broadcasters under their umbrella association, National Association of Broadcasters Uganda (NAB) have urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to enact laws that will provide for a conducive environment for the press.

In a meeting held on Thursday between the NAB Uganda executives led by Next Media Services CEO Kin Kariisa, broadcasters also presented a number of proposals to MPs on the ICT Parliamentary Committee, which according to Kariisa, will bring Uganda closer to a democratic country with free media.

Kariisa told MPs that respect and protection of members of the Fourth Estate is vital and he tasked the MPs to enact policies that will accord them necessary support when executing their duties.

“We request the committee to advocate for the respect and protection of members of the Fourth Estate and accord them the necessary support when executing their duties. Respect of the Media Rights as expected in a Democratic Society,” Kariisa said.

The NAB executive also requested MPs for a permanent solution to address the challenges arising from Signet Uganda’s services, saying that they want Signet to be separated from the National Broadcaster, Uganda Broadcasting Cooperation (UBC).

“We request that Signet and UBC be separated so the money we pay to Signet is exclusively for its operations and not those of UBC as is currently the case,” Kariisa stressed.

They proposed that every government programme should have at least a 1% budget component every financial year for sensitisation and awareness dedicated to buying media across all platforms (TV, radios, online, newspapers) so that citizens are updated on these projects.

“We also request for the establishment of the Communications Tribunal as provided for by the UCC Act 2013 and as was promised by the Ministry of ICT on various occasions, the latest being in September 2021. As it stands, our regulator is also the judge when we disagree,” Kariisa said.

According to Kariisa, the media situation in the country is dire and government should work with stakeholders to address the issues raised as soon as possible.

The ICT Committee of Parliament led by Moses Magogo welcomed the proposals raised and promised to deliberate on them extensively.