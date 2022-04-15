The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has revealed that the government has bought 23,000 litres of insecticides known as Cypermethrin 5EC to fight African armyworm.

Nabbanja made the revelation on Thursday while presenting a statement on the floor of Parliament on the invasion of the African armyworm that has ravaged crops in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the parliament, the prime minister noted that the African armyworm has already invaded over 40 districts, causing damage to crops and threatening livelihoods in the affected districts.

She said government has already procured the recommended pesticides and is distributing them to the affected districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has procured 23,000 litres of the recommended insecticide known as Cypermethrin 5EC, and is distributing it to the affected districts to demonstrate its use for effective control of the pest,” Nabbanja told the sitting chaired by Speaker Anita Among.

Nabbanja further advised the affected farmers to spray the caterpillars with Cypermethrin 5EC using a dosage of mixing 100-120mililitres of the pesticide in 20 litres of water for effective use.

“The farmers have been also advised to take precautionary measures to protect themselves against side effects of the pesticide by putting on protective gear such as gloves, facemasks, boots and overalls,” Nabbanja said.

She added that the Agriculture ministry has so far acquired 100 motorised pumps and 200 sets of protective gear for use in the affected districts.

The Opposition Chief Whip, John Baptist Nambeshe, said that whereas he appreciates government’s support the equipment and protective gear may not be sufficient to serve the affected districts.

“We appreciate the 100 motorised pumps and 200 sets of protective gear, but honestly what can they do against 40 districts? Literally, it is two pumps per district which is not adequate,” Nambeshe said.

The State Minister for Animal Industry, Bright Rwamirama said that the equipment is only an addition to the already existing equipment that his ministry has been supplying to the districts.

Rwamirama advised farmers to keep away animals from grazing from the sprayed farms for at least three days to avoid exposure to the chemical.

“The good news is that the pesticide works instantly and the chemical is biodegradable. If you leave it for three days then it will not have any effect on human beings and animals,” he said.

The invasion of the African armyworm, scientifically known as Spodoptera exempta, is currently spreading quickly because of windy and dry weather.

So far, the invasion of the African armyworm has been confirmed in districts of Mukono, Wakiso, Katakwi, Bukedea, Bugweri, Mityana, Kiryandongo, Luweero, Nakapiripirit, Bulambuli, Oyam, Kiruhura, and Nwoya among others.

The most affected crops include; maize, millet, sorghum, wheat, sugar cane as well as pastures.