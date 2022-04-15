GIZ’s employment and skills for development in Africa (E4D) has launched a call for applications to enhance competitiveness for over 1000 Ugandan small and medium enterprises.

The project is worth Shs 8.5 billion.

GIZ E4D Uganda’s team leader, Donald Agaba said the project is part of its pandemic response efforts to capacitate SMEs to deal with the ongoing interruptions to supply chains and the decreasing consumption that have forced companies in various sectors to close or cut jobs, leading to a significant fall in company revenues and widespread unemployment.

Jimmy Byaruhanga, the ECOS project team leader noted that selected enterprises would undergo a business diagnostic to identify key constraints limiting their growth and competitiveness which would be followed by a series of training and technical assistance in areas of innovation and digitalisation.

Byaruhanga said: “The project was kick-started in November 2021 and in January 2022 we had a market scan. All these were geared towards understanding the markets post Covid-19. So that Ugandan SMEs can be registered as successful. As we launch the call for applications, the SMEs today we are sending a message to the SMEs that there is a link upon which you can apply to be able to participate in ECOS.”

He assured applicants that there will be no technical know who in the rigorous process to choose chose that receive support.

The target is to create 3000 jobs and extend employment opportunities to 22,000 people in Uganda.

ECOS further seeks to promote female-led enterprises, creation of green jobs and private sector engagement, said Christine Ssenteza, the GIZ E4D Project Manager.

Senior Presidential Advisor on Trade Amelia Kyambadde criticized many SMEs for employing unskilled people who end up not performing towards their businesses hence leading to losses.

“Many companies employ the unskilled to avoid costs, employing relatives and friends because you want to cut down on costs which is affecting you in the long run,” Kyambadde said.

The state minister for Trade and Industry Harriet Ntabazi said tgovernment is committed to helping the SMEs that were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic through launching SACCOs among others.

The ECOS project is aimed at enhancing competitiveness for small and medium enterprises in Uganda by 2023.