The State Minister for Microfinance, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo has warned Ugandans that Emyooga money is not meant to be eaten but rather to be used as capital in businesses and repay the loans.

“President Museveni has initiated many government programmes for you to get rich, but you have failed to benefit out of them. The reason is because many of you think whatever is from government is for eating. We have to shift from that,”Kasolo said.

The minister was speaking to beneficiaries in Fort Portal City as he continues to monitor the performance of Emyooga program in Rwenzori region.

Kasolo said unlike other government, in Uganda, government has sent money directly to people and noted this is not for anyone to eat but use it to develop and create wealth.

“NRM government is the only one that has sent money directly to the people. Even America has not done it, but you are betraying us. Where is Entandikwa? You ate it, where is Youth Livelihood programme funds, you ate them. The problem is that you perceive everything from government as meant to be eaten but that is wrong.”

The minister said government dedicated this five year term to fighting poverty, noting that Ugandans now have no choice but to accept to become rich.

“We shall introduce you more programs but after some time, we shall assess how they have changed your lives.If we find that you never transformed, we ask you why. You record a statement. If you don’t have capital, go to Emyooga, get money, and start a business.”

“In this term, the president summoned all RCCs and RDCs and told them that our problem is not opposition but poverty. He asked everyone to go out and fight poverty. That is why we are all on the frontline fighting poverty.”

The minister however expressed displeasure with Fort Portal City for performing poorly in regards the implementation of Emyooga program.

“You got the same seed Capital. All regions were hit by COVID-19, and we were all in elections. May be it’s because I didn’t take time to come and train you. I went to Buganda and Ankole, and as I prepared to come here, COVID-19 hit. Now I am here. Listen attentively as I teach you.”

Minister Kasolo directed the Commercial officer, Michael Kalwani to mobilise, sentize and monitor saccos to ensure people take part in Emyooga .

He also directed Community Development Officers to ensure their areas develop.