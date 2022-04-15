It will be glamour, fun and celebration of heritage on Saturday as Bafumbira celebrate the Duhuze festival to be held at Central Perk, along Old Kira road in Kampala.

According to organisers, the event is meant to bind youth as they celebrate Bafumbira heritage but also cementing a strong youth and cultural network.

“Duhuze festival will bring together Bafumbira, Banyakigezi and friends of Bafumbira to help the group to unveil their identity but also tap into the uniqueness of a young passion and energy of youth, through exquisite event experiences among others,” the organisers said.

The event whose tickets will go for shs10,000 each will also see revelers enjoy several games, interact, connect and network.

During the event, the Bafumbira, who are people hailing from the Southwestern district of Kisoro will have a guest performance from Melvyn Deejay.