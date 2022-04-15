Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere has said Uganda has many Judases, including government officials whom he said have betrayed Ugandans.

“When you look at the story of the passion of Christ, it is an opportunity to look at the suffering of Christ, the innocent ones and also speaks to our current situation. In the gospel of the passion we see Judas Iscariot who because of greed sells his Lord. In modern times, we have a number of Judases amongst us,”Ssemogerere said.

“This is the Judas mentality of greed and selfishness. It is this mentality that motivates government officials to steal public funds while others are wallowing in poverty.”

He was speaking during the ecumenical way of the cross organized by the Uganda Joint Christian Council at Old Kampala Secondary School grounds on Friday.

The Kampala Archbishop said those who steal public funds do it on the expense of Ugandans who miss out on services.

“It is this mentality that makes people think it is okay to isolate themselves in luxurious living while others are struggling in misery. We pray that God heals us from this mentality.”

He added that the story of passion of Jesus indicates Pirate who ordered the execution of Jesus, but noted the same is being manifested in the current situation in the country.

“This story shows us Pirate, the man who sentences an innocent man to death. We can now ask ourselves whether all judgments in our courts of law a result of genuine and partial process. Where we fall short, we pray that our judicial system conforms to standards.”

The man of God noted that other actions like human sacrifice and sale of human organs like the kidney and liver all show greed by Judases in society.

He however said that the story of the passion of Jesus also manifests in the day today lives through people who are willing to help others who are in need just like Veronica stepped out of the crowd to help clean the disfigured face of Jesus Christ as well as the women of Jerusalem who expressed displeasure at the injustice occasioned to Jesus.

“These are the true heroes of the story of the passion of Jesus. Uganda and the world need more of these people who suffer like Jesus on behalf of the poor, sick, aged and lonely. Let us use the God given talents to help those in need,” Archbishop Ssemogerere noted.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr.Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu also in equal measures condemned wipe spread corruption that he said makes Ugandans suffer on the expense of a few greedy individuals.

“It is a pity that this country is still scoring lowly in terms of fighting corruption. Corruption is condemned by God and we ask government to make sure this evil is done away with. Those who plunder public resources should be brought to book,”Dr.Kaziimba said.

He also condemned the skyrocketing prices for commodities which he said are making people, especially the poor suffer more.