Vivo Energy Uganda has relaunched its Tweddeko road safety campaign ahead of the Easter holidays.

As part of the launch, the company also donated a consignment of road signage worth

shs50 million to the Uganda Police Force to be deployed at the highway checkpoints.

The signage mounted by the Uganda Police will enhance motorist visibility and to support with enforcement of traffic regulations and safety rules.

“The forthcoming holiday season is characterized by increased road usage as people travel to celebrate the season with loved ones. In our business, health and safety are a top priority and we would like to contribute towards minimizing road accidents that often occur during this season. Road signs will provide visibility of the various police highway check points that will be put in place to enforce safer road use by motorists and provide valuable information to drivers and other road users,” said Johan Grobbelaar, the Vivo Energy Uganda Managing Director.

“They represent rules that are in place to keep you safe, and help to communicate messages to drivers and pedestrians that can maintain order and reduce accidents.”

The donation was received by the Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police Commander, Rogers Kawuma Nsereko

“We all have a role to play towards enhancing road safety and I would like to appreciate the efforts of Vivo Energy Uganda and partners. This supply of road signage will enhance visibility especially along highways that will witness increased usage in the days to come. I appeal to all road users to observe the regulations in place for safe road usage,” he said.

According to statistics from Uganda Police, road accidents peak during the holiday season.

Data from the Uganda Police Traffic Directorate indicates that there was an average of 14 fatalities in 2020 on Uganda’s roads every day in December.

The Tweddeko campaign, now in its third year, is an annual road safety campaign that seeks to inspire behavioural change among road users by sharing road safety tips and personal testimonies from road accident victims to contribute towards reduction in road carnage and minimize loss of life.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility. We must all work hand in hand to ensure that our roads are safe for all road users. We appreciate the Uganda Police Force and relevant authorities for the commendable steps they’ve taken to reduce accidents. We pledge our commitment to compliment these efforts through our Tweddeko

campaign which will continue to sensitize the public on road safety,” Vivo Energy’s Grobbelaar added.

The Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police commander reminded road users that road safety starts with everyone.

” Make it a point to read the road signage that has been put on the roadside and keep away from acts

that would lead you to misuse the road and put your life in danger,”Nsereko added.