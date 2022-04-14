The ministry of ICT and National Guidance has signed a memorandum of understanding with Centenary Technology Services (Cente-Tech) to help create growth opportunities for Uganda’s youthful population.

Technology is as an essential tool in promoting competitiveness, job creation, sustainable development, and overall poverty reduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has the potential to transform business and government – driving entrepreneurship, innovation and economic growth and breaking down barriers of distance and cost in the delivery of services.

It is in appreciation of this truth that the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance has partnered with the digitization experts – Cente-Tech.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cente Tech is a subsidiary of Centenary Group. Other subsidiaries include Centenary Bank and Centenary Foundation.

With a combined ICT industry experience of over 75 years in the public and private sector, Cente-Tech provides holistic technology solutions and delivers innovation that matters to enable and inspire growth. Cente-Tech’s niche lies in ICT advisory and Research; ICT Managed Services and Infrastructure; and ICT Innovation and Digital Services.

The signed MoU will enable Cente-Tech extend its expertise through ICT advisory and consultancy services to support the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance in developing strategies, implementing infrastructure related services and sharing Cente-Tech’s global & local combined 75years experience and knowledge to resolve some of the issues faced by Uganda in the ICT sector.

Its noteworthy that the Centenary brand has a considerably aggregated demand and audience through intricately structured entities that include: 640 church parishes, 219 institutions, 264 hospitals and 3388 schools representing a community of over 20M Ugandans across the country.

Through the MoU, this demand will be extended to the Ministry of ICT supported innovators community, by way of providing sustainability for innovations in focus areas, namely; education, agriculture, health and trade.

Chris Baryomunsi, the minister for ICT and National Guidance said the private sector has a critical role to play in accelerating digital transformation.

“Uganda’s economic growth must be digitally driven – the digital economy is the recipe for job creation, spurring innovation, boosting economic growth and supporting long-term competitiveness in the global digital economy. I thank Cente-Tech for enabling a commercialisation and sustainability path that our young innovators can take on – once our young people get more revenue, they create more jobs. We are indeed primed to become Africa’s Innovation Powerhouse,” he said.

Centenary group’s executive chairman, Prof Ddumba Ssentamu said the deliberate participation in this joint effort to digitize comes at a time when not just innovation, but co-innovation, has become more crucial than ever.

“The journey to digitize our nation can not be left togGovernment alone and therefore makes our participation important. The Group with all its subsidiaries are ready to work with the government in uplifting the rural communities,” Prof Ddumba said.