Julius Osuta, a first year student at Kyambogo University Student who went missing after losing his tuition to sports betting has been found by police officers around Arua Park Kampala.

The spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police Luke Owoyesigyire said Ostia was found on Wednesday and handed over to Jinja Road Police. He will be handed over to his parents today.

“Osuta says he ran away from school because of stress after he lost tuition fees in sports betting. We have urged his parents to extend psychosocial support to him immediately,” said Owoyesigire in a statement.

Osuta was first reported missing on April 7th, 2022 at Kyambogo police post. He resurfaced after a day before disappearing again.

He reportedly consumed Shs 620,000 sent to him by his father on April 7, 2022 in betting .

Gloria Ekizi, who is Osuta’s sister, said the family first came to learn about his disappearance from a classmate, who called his father trying to find out Osuta’s whereabouts.

Osuta who hails from Zombo district resides in a rental house in neighbouring Banda, a Kampala suburb as he pursues a bachelor’s degree in Statistics at Kyambogo University.

Two years ago, Moses Kyambadde a student at Ndejje University committed suicide after he allegedly lost Shs 1 million to sports betting.