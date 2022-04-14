The son of the late Jacob Oulanyah, Andrew Ojok Oulanyah has said that he is ready to step up and fill his father’s shoes to continue with what he had started in Omoro.

During the burial of the late speaker of Parliament and MP for Omoro District, Oulanyah’s brother Francis Emuna told mourners that the family had decided to front Oulanyah’s eldest son, Ojok, as a replacement ahead of the May 26, 2022 by-election in Omoro.

In an interview with NBS Television, Ojok said he is ready to take on the late father’s mantle.

Ojok said that his campaign will focus on promoting peace, unity and reconciliation in the district, just like his father had started.

“The core work that my father invested in was health and infrastructure, We plan to carry on with it if given the opportunity,” Ojok told NBS Television.

He said that he is only waiting for what will be decided upon by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party ahead of the elections.

“The party still has to complete its processes. NRM is yet to work on its internal process and we are cognisant of that, we shall at the appropriate time pick those Electoral Commission (EC) forms,” Ojok said.

According to the roadmap that was released by the EC, the nomination of candidates will be conducted on 12 and 13 May, 2022 at Omoro District Council Hall and campaign meetings for candidates to be held from 16th to 24th May 2022 ahead of the election on May 26, 2022.

The race has so far attracted five candidates, including Oulanyah’s former Personal Assistant Ben Achula, among others.

Opposition parties are yet to front any candidates, with DP and FDC saying that they are analysing the situation to come up with a candidate