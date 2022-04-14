Alam Group of Companies and Elite Protocol Services on behalf of Mufti Menk have surprised Musa Islamic Centre Kyebando with donations to help the faithful break the fast.

Alam Group and Elite Protocol Services made the donations during a visit to the school on Thursday, April 14 in Kampala, Uganda. They came with sacks of rice, sugar, and cooking oil among many other items to be donated to the school.

Alam Group was represented by Sami Alam on behalf of the group’s chairman Abid Alam while Elite Protocol founder Pablo Bashir Sewalu was represented by Mercy Kansiime. Newly married Sami was escorted by his wife Emaan Siddiqui. They had a meeting with one of the heads of the school Sheikh Sulaiman Ssekisambu.

Sheikh Ssekisambu took the group on a tour of the school which is pivotal in Islamic education in Uganda. Sheikh Ssekisambu explained that despite challenges, the school had dedicated itself to teaching the Islamic faith to the next generation of young Ugandans unstintingly. He said that donations like the one made by the Alam Group, Elite Protocol Services on behalf of Mufti Menk strengthen them in their resolve.

Alam Group representative Sami Alam commended the school on their efforts to spread Islam in Uganda. He said that Alam Group under chairman Abid Alam was committed to helping Musa Islamic Centre Kyebando because of these shared values. He said that Alam Group prides itself on helping the communities it finds itself in which is why they requested a physical tour of the school to assess any future needs.

Sami Alam revealed that Alam Group of Companies was already in the process of establishing a school called Kassanda Community School to further aid in bringing education to the people. Passionate about education, Emaan Siddiqui said that education is the key to uplifting communities which is why Alam Group is fill behind the initiative.

The newly married couple have Mufti Menk to thank for their colourful nupitals.

Elite Protocol’s Mercy Kansiime noted that founder Pablo Bashir has always believed in charitable acts as a devout Muslim and follower of Mufti Menk’s teachings. She said that Pablo credits the spirit of Ubuntu as responsible for his personal success and the strides Elite Protocol has made. This has inspired him to make the donation to Musa Islamic Centre Kyebando.

She said that Elite Protocol will continue to work with the school whenever possible to boost the education of the students.