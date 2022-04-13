The Kibuli Muslim faction has rubbished reports that they signed a reconciliation agreement with the Old Kampala faction to form one body.

In a statement that was signed off by Muhammad Musoke Kiggundu who is the Director of Communication, Research and International Relations in the Office of the Supreme Mufti in Kibuli, the Kibuli faction said that Mufti was not invited, nor involved in the said unity talks.

“We wish to inform the general public that, Supreme Kadgis and all our Muslim Leadership Structures countrywide that the Office of the Supreme Mufti was neither invited, nor involved in the purported unity talks,” Kiggundu said in part.

“We therefore, in the strongest terms possible refute the impression created that Sheikh Silimani Kasule Ndiragwa, Sheikh Mahmoud Ssebuggwawo Kibaate, Sheikh Abdul Obeid Kamulegeya and Sheikh Hamid Kateregga have the mandate to speak for the office of the Supreme Mufti and they are not part of the Administration of the Office of the Supreme Mufti,’ he added.

Kiggundu said that the office of the Supreme Mufti is an independent legal entity with its own constitution based on the Quran to guide the actions and decisions associated with provision of ethical leadership and governance of MuslimAffairs in Uganda.

He said that the Kibuli faction is open to honest, genuine and sincere engagements leading to Muslim unity and quality service delivery to the Muslim community and thanked President Museveni for his efforts to unite them.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to H.E the President of Uganda, Gen Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni for his untiring efforts and unwavering commitment towards the peaceful resolution of Muslim leadership affairs,” Kiggundu said in a statement.

The development comes just hours after a delegation led by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubaje met President Museveni and briefed him about the two factions agreeing to reconcile and work together.

Part of the delegation comprised Sheikh Obeid Kamulegeya, Sheikh Muhammed Yunusu Kamoga, Sheikh Muhamood Kibaate, Sheikh Kasule Ndilangwa and Sheikh Hamid Umar Kateregga.

Others were Hajji Ramathan Mugalu, Hajji Faruk Kamulegeya and Masaba Muhamood.

Mubajje told the president that they had signed a unity agreement between Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), the Kibuli group and the Nakasero group to unite as one body at a function held at Gaddafi National Mosque in Kampala.

“We have sat down on both sides to forge a way of uniting and talking to each other. We now confirm that we have reconciled and that’s why we are here all together to inform you of this development,” Mubajje said.

Museveni had commended the two Moslem groups for uniting.