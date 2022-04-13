The Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze, has said that he was not privy to the coffee agreement that was signed between the government and Uganda Vinci Coffee Company Limited.

His remarks follow phone calls he has been receiving from different journalists across the country seeking comments regarding the agreement.

In reply, Tumwebaze asked the media to direct their questions to the Ministry of Finance, adding that he couldn’t respond to them since he didn’t witness the signing of the agreement.

“A note to journalists calling me and seeking to know more about the coffee agreement recently signed between the government with one investor; be advised that neither myself nor the Ministry of Agriculture is a party/ privy to that agreement,”Tumwebaze tweeted.

“So I advise that all queries regarding the same be directed to the Ministry of Finance for correct information and reporting.”

Yesterday,opposition MPs said that they were set to traverse coffee-growing areas in Uganda to sensitise farmers about what could befall them if the agreement between the two entities come into force.

MPs said that the agreement is counterproductive to the country’s interests.

Recently, the Finance Minister Matia Kasaija signed the agreement on behalf of the government, while Enrica Pinetti signed on behalf of Uganda Vinci Coffee Company Limited (UVCC).

Ramadhan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, also the secretary to the Treasury witnessed the signing.

UVCC is registered and located on Plot 2, Summit View in Kololo, Kampala.

The company was given free land in the Industrial and Business Park at Namanve after it indicated its capability of establishing a coffee processing facility in Kampala.

However, opposition members said that UVCC being given exclusive rights to buy all Uganda’s coffee even before the government can look at other players is a fraudulent action.

UVCC’s concession will end in 2032, but it is subject to renewal. The total investment value is not stipulated as per the leaked legal document.