This Easter season, East Africa’s most iconic spice, Royco, is adding flavour to marital bonds in a new campaign dubbed “The Secret is Royco”.

Royco borrows from the popular African adage that the secret to a man’s heart is through his stomach, as many women have struck the love jackpot by cooking delicious meals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the language of love is food, then Royco is the buffet of romance and family togetherness,” said Ms Joanita Menya , Managing Director Unilever Uganda Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Menya noted that eating out of home is currently in vogue, but wives can have their men crave home cooked food by using Royco, a brand that has been at the forefront of creating cherished family moments over magical meals for over six decades.

“You can literally get more from your husband with a meal cooked with Royco,” Menya said.

Royco kicked off the Easter campaign in an unconventional and disruptive manner with wives stationed at busy Kampala Roundabouts protesting against husbands who have abandoned homes in favour of eating out and spending their resources on “side dishes.”

The wives announced a ‘Women’s Conference’ where the secret to a happy marriage would be discussed.

It was at the ‘Women’s Conference’ held on Wednesday, April 13, that Royco was revealed as the secret ingredient to marital bliss.

While addressing guests at the Women’s Conference, Menya said that Royco is a brand rooted in family togetherness.

“We can assure you that women who cook with Royco bring more than just the family back home but also create grateful husbands. If you didn’t know how to have your husband increase the Kameeza money, now you know the secret,” she said.

The campaign launch climaxed with a cook out and tasting networking session where renowned chefs shared recipes on how to best cook with Royco.

As part of the campaign, Royco will be treating three lucky couples to an all-expenses-paid trip to the luxurious Lemala Wild Waters Lodge in Jinja for a two-night stay. The couple has to post a one-minute video while cooking with Royco via their Facebook accounts and tag Royco Uganda. They must endorse the Royco brand and have it feature in the video. The couples whose videos will have the most engagement will be declared winners. Details and terms and conditions can be accessed on Royco’s Facebook page.

For generations, Royco has been the key ingredient in preparing thick, flavourful and tasty stews. It is available in supermarkets and shops countrywide.