After a two year Covid-19 break in the yearly Martyr’s Day celebration event, the Province of the Church of Uganda has bestowed upon Greater Ankole Dioceses the privilege to host and organise this year Martyrs Day 2022.

Greater Ankole Dioceses comprises Ankole, WestAnkole, North Ankole, South Ankole and North West Ankole Dioceses.

The theme of the Martyrs Day celebrations 2022 is, “Hope beyond affliction”.

Rt. Rev.Dr. Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa, Bishop Ankole Diocese/Cluster Leader of the Greater Ankole Dioceses said in a statement that just like Jeremiah got a revelation of hope after the destruction of the temple and the holy city Jerusalem, God is showing Ugandans hope after Covid-19.

“The holy week’s events of Christ’s suffering, pain, mockery, death will finally on Easter Sunday culminate in resurrection, the hope for all Christians. Likewise, the story of Uganda Martyrs is a story of hope beyond affliction,” he said.

Mwesigwa highlighted some of the activities which will include a mega thanksgiving service to be held on Friday April 29 2022 at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero Kampala.

“All Banyankole irrespective of religion are invited to give thanks to God for Ankole Kaaro Karungi, as a region, as we also raise money to support the activities of Martyrs Day with a budget of almost Shs 600 million,” he noted.

He appealed to companies, business entities, institutions and individuals to respond through offering financial assistance necessary in meeting key objectives of the budget.

According to Mwesigwa, the preacher of the day will be Emeritus Bishop Samson Mwaluda, a renown international evangelist grounded in the East African Revival Fellowship popularly called Revival Brethren.

“We are expecting about two hundred pilgrims who will walk from Ankole region including…. senior citizens who are seventy years and above. Some of these have been walking to Namugongo for over four years,” he said.