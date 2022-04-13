The Kibuli and Old Kampala Muslim factions have signed a reconciliation agreement in which they made an undertaking to unite as one body.

A delegation led by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubajje met President Museveni and briefed him about the agreement.

The delegation that met and confirmed this development to the president also included Sheikh Obeid Kamulegeya, Sheikh Muhammed Yunusu Kamoga, Sheikh Muhamood Kibaate, Sheikh Kasule Ndilangwa and Sheikh Hamid Umar Kateregga.

Others were Hajji Ramathan Mugalu, Hajji Faruk Kamulegeya and Masaba Muhamood.

According to Mubajje, they signed a unity agreement between Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), the Kibuli group and the Nakasero group to unite as one body at a function held at Gaddafi National Mosque in Kampala.

He the genesis of their conflicts started when Moslem property at William Street was sold to local business man, Drake Lubega, until the president intervened and rescued the property.

“First, the disunity was as a result of William Street property. It was in the courts and after, you agreed to pay off Lubega and the property is now helping us. Money from that building is now helping the regions to run some activities,” Mufti Mubajje said.

“We have sat down on both sides to forge a way of uniting and talking to each other. We now confirm that we have reconciled and that’s why we are here all together to inform you of this development.

He said that the Kabwegyere commission recommended a lot of things to implement and they have agreed upon them all together because they now believe in unity and development.

“We signed a document agreeing to unite. We even left Old Kampala together. We are now together as the Uganda Moslem community,”

Mubajje revealed that as they plan a Constitutional review, at the same time they are organising for the upcoming general assembly that will lead to elections of new leaders.

“I want, once again, to thank you for appointing our people in key government positions in the recent deployments and appointments. I want to assure you that this time Moslems are happy and contented,” he said.

Sheikh Obed Kamulegeya told Museveni; “I am happy to see you. We are here to tell you that we have united. You are the one who put efforts in this.”

The delegation revealed to the President that a trustee committee is going to be instituted with an aim of looking after the Moslem properties as per his advice and counsel.

Museveni reacts

President Museveni commended the Moslem groups for this action and noted that different people have different talents and abilities which are useful only when they come together.

“The eight years I spent fighting Amin, I was actually helped by Moslems like Abbas Kibazo of Kibuli, Zubair Bakali, among others. So uniting with all groups including Moslems helped us win because unity is power,” the president said

“I am happy because we as NRM discovered long time ago that unity is strength. We have always preached against disunity. I want to thank you for reaching this unity.”

Responding to the Moslem leaders’ appreciation for the appointments of Moslems in key government positions, the president said, “For us we are looking for good people from wherever they are found.”

He promised to support upcoming activities of Moslems that include, the Annual General Assembly (AGM) where they will elect new leaders and collecting ideas from around the country for their Constitutional review process.

President Museveni asked the Moslems to actualise the idea of constructing a seminary that will help to train Moslem leaders here in Uganda.