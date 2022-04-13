The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has procured and distributed over 3,001 litres of the recommended pesticides and appropriate gear required to beat back the raging African army worm invasion that has devastated crops in many parts of the country.

Minister of State for Agriculture, Fred Bwino Kyakulaga said in a statement that various distributors of the relevant pesticides have been contacted and advised by the Ministry to ensure that enough stocks exist in the country especially nearer the affected communities to control the pest.

“The cost of a litre of this pesticide is Shs 20,000 and one litre of pesticide can effectively contain one acre of affected crop/ pasture land. Ministry Crop Inspectors have been dispatched to various affected districts to verify reports, establish the pest status as well as provide guidance to the district staff and farmers on the control measures,” he said.

Kyakulaga said the government will continue to conduct surveillance and monitoring of the pest, with a view of minimising its buildup and potential full-blown epidemic.

So far ,the government has confirmed that the outbreak is in 38 districts including; Mukono, Wakiso, Katakwi, Bukedea, Bugweri, Serere, Busia, Bugiri, Mityana, Kiryandongo, Namutumba, Kumi, Luwero, Kasese, Masindi, Soroti, Nakapiripirit, Bulambuli, Hoima among others.

The African army worm is suspected to have migrated from neighbouring countries renowned for higher temperatures into Uganda as a result of the climate change that the country is currently experiencing.

The army worm feeds on cereals including; maize, millet, sorghum and pastures. It has also been observed to also feed on sugarcane and wheat. In maize and other cereals, yield loss as a result of caterpillar feeding goes up to 100%.