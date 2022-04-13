At least 11 Pakistani nationals have been arrested and detained by officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC).

The DCIC officials said on Tuesday that the arrests were part of an ongoing operation against illegal immigration status.

“As we continue our operations against illegal immigrants; and as legally mandated, we have today arrested 11 Pakistani Nationals from Jumbo and Yuasa car bonds working without valid work permits,” DCIC said on Tuesday.

Immigration urged all foreign nationals in the country to legalise their stay to avoid the consequences of being caught on the wrong side of the law.

“These operations continue and we urge all foreign nationals to legalize their stay in the country with relevant facilities including work permits and student passes that are applied for online at visas.immigration.go.ug,” the statement added.

Last month, Immigration spokesperson Simon Peter Mundeyi said that they had launched an operation against illegal immigrants in the country.

Mundeyi urged all foreign nationals living in Uganda to move with their passports and other identification documents at all times.

“Foreigners found illegally staying and working in Uganda shall be arrested,” Mundeyi said during a security press conference in March 2022.

Immigration also wants dependants of foreign nationals, including children, to be aided to apply for identification documents in order to avoid inconveniences.

Refugees

Immigration noted that refugees living in Uganda should also make steps to apply for the new refugee e-passport, saying that all refugees need to be registered.