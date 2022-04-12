Youth on Monday took to the streets to protest what they termed as an attempt to grab Freedom Square land in Iganga town.

The youth’s protest follows a letter from the National Physical Planning Board ordering a halt to all construction at Freedom Square until contentious issues are settled. The letter written by David Wemai was addressed to Iganga Municipal Council.

The directive followed investigations by the Ministry of Lands together with National Physical Planning officials.

The investigation was prompted by a letter written by the Iganga central division speaker Paul Muwereza accusing the town clerk Hussein Kato of grabbing a public space popularly known as Freedom Square.

Youth led by the National Unity Platform (NUP) mobiliser Dennis Waiswa took to the streets on Monday to demand action from the security authorities on the matter.

They called upon the Resident District Commissioner and the district police commander to enforce the directive.

“We demand the immediate action by the area resident district commissioner and the DPC to put into action the directives by the national physical planning director; if not so we shall not allow the construction to move on,” said Waiswa.