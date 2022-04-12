Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) is jubilating after Twitter suspended the account of UPDF Commander Land Forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba over unclear reasons.

In a tweet, FDC wrote: “Well, Twitter decided to jump the gun to save Ugandans from the irritating, awful, treasonous tweets that were risking their lives.”

On Monday, Twitter suspended Muhoozi’s account over unclear reasons although it is suspected that the action could be due to violation of its civic integrity policy. Muhoozi had more than 500,000 followers on twitter.

Twitter provides in its rules that it prohibits behaviour that harasses or intimidates, or is otherwise intended to shame or degrade others since such behaviour does not only pose risks to people’s safety, but also may lead to physical and emotional hardship for those affected.

Muhoozi recently used the same account to announce the so called mega 48th birthday party scheduled for April 24th.

In behaviour untypical to serving army officers, Muhoozi, the commander of Land Forces has been using his account to hit and respond to his critics.

He recently used his twitter to sound a serious warning to rustlers in the Karamoja sub-region against attacking communities, revealing that the army would swing into action with ‘hell’ if the status quo was maintained.

Twitter and Facebook last year blocked a number of government officials for manipulating public debate ahead of the 2021 elections.