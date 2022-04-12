Controversial city pastor, Aloysius Bugingo has warned the youth against questioning Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s presidential ambitions should the Commander of Land Forces decide to stand in the next presidential elections.

Bugingo sounded the warning on Sunday while addressing a church congregation at House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI).

“I am saying all this because of the precedent that has been set for quite long and spread among ‘many Ugandans’. So, to the youth attending this service, let you not be caned for no reason when Muhoozi stands for presidency,” Bugingo warned.

Speaking to the congregation, Bugingo who is the senior pastor at HPMI highlighted that Uganda has previously witnessed many politicians who have replaced their relatives in political offices.

He said that it is for that reason that it would be of no surprise if Muhoozi took over from his father, president Yoweri Museveni in 2026.

Bugingo maintained that Ugandans have no choice but to accept the ‘Muhoozi succession talk’ and told the youth to desist from opposing this narrative.

Further, he urged the youth to support candidates of their choice in the next presidential elections and warned them against questioning the ones they don’t share the same opinions with.

“If you want to be caned, start questioning people for supporting their preferred candidates. When you get beaten, you will remember my advice,” Bugingo said.

He added, “I am a pastor but this doesn’t need much prophesy. According to the ongoing precedent, Muhoozi is coming for presidency anytime from now and if he comes, mind your own business.”

Over the past few years, several political watchers have claimed that first son Muhoozi is on course to succeed his father Museveni. This has attracted debate and discussion.

The two, however, have in the past publicly dismissed this succession talk.