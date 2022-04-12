Uganda’s only public water vessel plying the Entebbe – Kalangala route, MV Kalangala, has resumed operations after almost one-month.

The vessel resumed operations today, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

In a press statement issued by the National Oil Distributors Limited (NODIL), a company that operates the vessel on part of the Ministry of Works and Transport, the company revealed that MV Kalangala is now back in business, and will be setting off from Nakiwogo.

“The vessel will set off from Nakiwogo to Kalangala at 2pm, and then set off from Kalangala at 8am the next morning,” the statement revealed in part.

Charges

The charges for the MV Kalangala remained unchanged from what was before the hiatus according to NODIL. Passenger tickets for first class seats go for Shs 14,000 while seats in the general area will cost Shs 10,000.

MV Kalangala had temporarily suspended operations on February 25, 2022 to undergo a mandatory docking inspection and engine overhaul as a mechanical prerequisite.

It returns in time for the Easter weekend as many Ugandans are looking forward to explore the various holiday destinations in the country, including on Kalangala.

The district is located on the northern shore of Bugala Island, and it is the largest of the Ssese Islands in Lake Victoria.