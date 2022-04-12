In what seems to be an uncoordinated troop movement, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr.Chris Baryomunsi has blasted police spokesperson Fred Enanga over what he termed as unprofessionalism when it said it is soon issuing summons to several people over deceased Speaker Jacob Oulanyah poison remarks.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga on Monday said several people, Baryomunsi inclusive are soon to be summoned to explain their version of story in regards Oulanyah’s death.

“We are therefore summoning all those persons with other causes of death including poisoning for further interview and statement recording. These will include Hon. Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi who also mentioned Hon.Chris Baryomunsi, Hon. Gilbert Olanya, Hon. Santa Okot, Hon Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert, mzee Nathan Okori and Bosmic Otim,” Enanga told journalists on Monday.

However, addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday, Baryomunsi said Enanga is unprofessional in the manner he is doing his work in regards the summons.

“It’s improper to summon a father who has just lost his child. At this rate Enanga will summon the late Jacob Oulanyah. Enanga should stop being excited and shouldn’t drag me into this drama,”Baryomunsi said.

The ICT minister said since according to Enanga, the investigation is focusing on those peddling information claiming Oulanyah had been poisoned, there is no way his name can be mentioned since he never said so.

“In his statement he is saying he is focusing on those who peddling information that Jacob Oulanyah was poisoned. From what I have been saying, am I among those who have been putting forward that information? He should be professional. He should be professional in the way he does his job.”

However, on Monday, the police spokesperson said Baryomunsi will be summoned by extension after NRM Vice Chairperson for Buganda region, Godfrey Kiwanda said he had told him about the poison claims last year.

Kiwanda on Saturday said where Oulanyah had warned him about telling anyone person about the poison claims, he told the “secret” to Baryomunsi in a bid to find a way forward.

The police spokesperson on Monday said all the accounts claiming Oulanyah had been poisoned will be put to test to prove their allegations which are contrary to the official media report.

“If there is anyone with contrary view, they should provide medical records to that point. We are investigating those with other speculative causes and asking them to substantiate the same. The basis of investigation is on the medical records we have and we want to speak to those with contrary records,”Enanga said.