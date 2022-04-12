The Uganda Police Force has appealed to the public to facilitate them with any information that can lead to the arrest of Mathew Kirabo, who is accused of masterminding his girlfriend’s murder.

In a notice to the public, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said that anyone with information on Kirabo’s whereabouts can secretly reach out to them in person or via phone call.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dr. Mathew Kirabo, the owner of passport number A00261045, who appears in the photograph above is wanted by Police in a murder case on registration number, CRB1265/2015 Lugazi Police,” Enanga’s notice read in part.

Enanga provided phone numbers 0703026011 and 0785929652 for anyone to call on and report any details they might have on the accused who is now at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirabo is accused of murdering his then girlfriend, Desire Mirembe in 2015.

Mirembe, a then Makerere University student disappeared and her body was recovered from a sugarcane plantation in Lugazi, Buikwe district, on July 7, 2015.

Her suspected killer, Mathew Kirabo confessed to the gruesome act and was charged in the Jinja Magistrates Court with murder before being remanded. He was later granted bail on November 24, 2016 and has been out of prison since.

The case was later moved to Mukono on the instructions of the then Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine after the state complained that the crime had been committed within the Mukono jurisdiction.

In 2017, the Mukono High Court said that it did not have money to start hearing the case.

In May 2021, court in Mukono heard the prime suspect, Mathew Kirabo’s application in which he was seeking return of his passport so that he could travel to the United States of America for further studies.

Kirabo’s lawyer, Isaac Kato told court then that his client needed to travel urgently and could not even make it to court. The suspect was, however, found in his car, a black Harrier SUV outside court.

The family then mounted pressure on court to dispense justice for their fallen daughter, saying that if a date could be fixed to hear the suspect’s application, then they should also fix a date to hear the main case.

Kirabo only attended two sessions of court before he went awol.

Court assessors advised court last month to find Kirabo guilty of murder, after analysing the available evidence.

Court is set to give its ruling on May 30, 2022.