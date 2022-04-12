Opposition Whip, John Baptist Nambeshe has commended MTN Uganda and Salam Charity’s Ramadan drive for fostering unity among all religions through their Ramadan charity drive.

This was at the just concluded Iftar dinner held last weekend at the Wash and Wills Hotel in Mbale.

At the Iftar dinner where Nambeshe was the chief guest, he thanked MTN and Salam TV for not only reaching out to the Muslim community but for also extending a caring heart to people of all faiths as the Muslim fraternity observes the holy month of Ramadan through fasting and sharing.

“I was pleasantly challenged by the fact that MTN Uganda and Salam Charity are not segregating any community or group of people. I really thank you so much on behalf of my people from Bududa, they are so appreciative, and the district Khadi was overwhelmed by your kindness. we pray that you keep it up,” Nambeshe said while making his remarks at the Iftar dinner in Mbale.

The dinner followed a handover of alms to the Muslim communities in the Eastern districts of Mbale and Busia.

Prior to this, MTN Uganda alongside Salam Charity delivered alms to the office of the Supreme Kadhi in Ndeeba where all the county sheikhs and imams in Kampala took part. The team also reached out to the district Khadi in Kawempe.

MTN Uganda’s Ian Mugambe said the alms handover is specifically targeting the less privileged and refugee communities across the country.

The alms comprise assorted items including; rice, baking flour, sugar, salt, cooking oil and soap among others.

Since 2017, MTN Uganda has worked with Salam Charity to reach out to the Muslim fraternity across the country during Ramadan.

This year’s Ramadan project is being executed under the theme; “A giving heart”, as a way of fostering benevolence as the country recovers from the effects of the nearly two-year-long Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.