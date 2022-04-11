By Michael Woira

The previous week has been a very bad week for us all as a country because we were mourning and sending off Hon Jacob OULANYAH who we lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

I surely know that God will guide our parliament to play its role in the running of the country alongside the other arms of government.

As we were mourning and preparing to send off the speaker, some people were excited in front of cameras and white man audiences in Geneva showing how unpatriotic they are and how they don’t wish anything good for their voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

I still don’t understand why we have failed to solve this issue as a nation; people who call themselves opposition have seriously failed to understand what exactly their role is in the politics of this country.

I personally think that the term opposition relates to many kinds of activities within a democracy and in the constitutional sense, I think it refers to organized action against the government and this should be restricted to parliamentary or legislative opposition by the minority party or parties.

My understanding of this whole issue is that if political parties are the main actors in this modern democracy, then the winning party has the right and responsibility to rule and form the majority in parliament while representing the interests of its voters just like the NRM is doing.

Similarly, the second-most popular party, the loser of the elections and in this case the National Unity Platform (NUP) has the right to oppose while representing the interests of its few voters that shamefully voted for it.

The minority party which is NUP becomes an official opposition with a distinctive role of presenting an alternative to the majority and controlling the majority’s activities which is understandable by almost all the political

leaders that we have in this country.

The idea for the existence of opposition in the legislature is to promote political competition but here in Uganda seems opposition also refers to being against common thinking and being an opposition to being objective and patriotic.

Our opposition here has even decided to stop thinking normally just because they want to either appear as heroes on television screens or to make some of their voters happy by uttering statements that don’t help unite

but divide Ugandans.

Last week, one of our main opposition ruler, ghetto president Kyagulanyi Sentamu delivered a speech about human rights in Uganda at the Geneva Human Rights Convention 2022 in Switzerland and all Ugandans who watched him deliver his speech were astonished by his submission that was full of allegations, lies and hate speech against government.

I don’t know why many Africans get so excited every time they speak in front of audiences with white people or even when they are speaking on similar platforms with some few known white politicians.

I have observed this being done by many of our African opposition; they can decide to shade a very bad image of their country to foreigners just to attract their sympathy or sponsorship.

Our lovely opposition chief told the summit in Geneva that Ugandans are living in fear, great pain and have been treated as animals for the last 36 years since President Museveni captured power.

This is laughable indeed because those who have lived here long enough know what happened in the past governments and how far President Museveni has dealt with insurgencies and insecurity in the country and promoted democracy here.

He added that “hundreds of extrajudicial killings are ongoing, Houses are being burned and women are being raped”. And he claims all this is happening because the region where he comes from overwhelmingly supported him in the previous elections.

These tribal sentiments are still part of him and his party and I don’t really understand why they have

stuck on that angle of campaign yet several people from other regions also supported his bid for presidency.

The excited gentleman went ahead and reported to the white man that in Uganda, many of his supporters showed up dead on the roadside, and in the woods, many of them returned with severe torture marks and horrifying stories.

Women were raped, and men were castrated. Really Uganda still has problems and serious problems of dealing with mindsets of such people who think that you can only be loved when you taint the image of your government.

To them opposing means being unpatriotic which isn’t the same case with the people they keep reporting their problems to. We are Africa and I am very sure we have a very proper way of sorting our issues internally without being such excited painting a bad image of the same country where we live every day.

The gentlemen in his submission asked that they stop funding Uganda, he in fact almost knelt down requesting that all projects here should stop being funded and that is the leader that we have in the opposition. I just don’t know how some other people see issues but to me I just think we have very substandard leadership in our opposition.

Anyway, to those that love their country and are patriotic, let’s keep up preaching patriotism and marketing our country wherever we go and wherever we are because that’s the only way that will enable us develop and raise the bar.

But moral of the story, East or West, home is the best, he came back in the country that he doesn’t like the next morning and he was welcomed by his family and friends and he has been traveling around the insecure country freely and happily since he came back.

The white man must now be laughing at his speech and wondering how he manages to travel abroad and gets back freely without any arrests even when he tells lies about the government that gives him that freedom.

Michael Woira is a patriotic Ugandan