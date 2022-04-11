The Uganda Insurers Association (UIA) has confirmed the appointment of Jonan Kisakye as the new Chief Executive Officer.

His appointment was announced on Friday, by the association’s chairman, Latimer Mukasa.

“The executive committee of Uganda Insurers Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jonan Kisakye as the new CEO effective April 1, 2022,” Mukasa announced in a statement.

Kisakye replaces Paul Kavuma who guided the association through difficult times characterised by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He brings a wealth of experience in short and long term insurance markets spanning over 15 years.

Kisakye also possesses skills in insurance strategy, training, business growth, development and managing internal and external engagements and partnership engagements.

Prior to joining the association, Kisakye has been the deputy CEO at the Insurance Training College (ITC), Head of training and research at ITC and the Insurance Institute of Uganda (IIA) prior to the transition from the institute to the college.

A chartered member of the ITC, and IIC UK, Kisakye holds a Master of Business Administration from Makerere University.

He has previously served on the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS) senate and the Community Health and Information Network (CHAIN).