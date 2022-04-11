By Wilson Akiiki Kaija

A senior politician from Acholi has died

Youthful, charming, eloquent, an excellent debater

With a track record as a Legislator

A top leader in his political party

His name among the most recognizable in the country.

Secrecy surrounds his health and sickness

Information about trips in and out of hospital strictly censured

To know what’s going on depends on who is talking.

This death strikes like an arrow

At a time the country is highly polarised

There’s political tension

And reports of human rights violations

In the middle of a fallout

Between a Kingdom and a Central Government.

Conspiracy theories cloud the death

His family allege foul play

At the highest centres of power

He’s been poisoned, relatives say

He leaves behind young children.

Some individuals open up

One by one

To claim they knew about the ‘poison’

The deceased told them

So they say.

The country is gripped

By this poison talk

People ask questions

With no answers coming forth.

Top government officials dismiss the ‘poison’

Unfounded allegations, they say

The police threatens to arrest those making the claims

The Legislator died of multiple organ failure, they explain

The liver failed, the lungs failed, the kidneys failed and, finally, the heart failed

The deceased Legislator had cancer.

This is not March-April Twenty Twenty-Two

And the Legislator is not Jacob Oulanyah L’Okori, recently departed Speaker of Parliament

The political party is not NRM.

This is June Nineteen Sixty-Six

The Legislator is Daudi Ocheng, 41-year-old Member of Parliament for Mityana

And Secretary General of Kabaka Yekka.

©️ Wilson Akiiki Kaija