The Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Matia Kasaijja has called on leaders in West Nile to attract more investors to the region, saying the government is focusing on widening the tax base to improve service delivery.

Kasaija made the remarks while speaking at the West Nile Investment Summit in Nebbi district, where he challenged Ugandans to increase production and tap into the wider East African Community market.

“I have never seen a country more endowed than Uganda with the resources we have. I want to challenge you all to invest and make money. We have all the resources we need. Let’s take advantage of these and develop this country. I am inviting you all to be agents of change and there is capacity to make money,” said Kasaija.

Kasaija appealed to all the leaders in the sub region to mobilize the people to embrace the Parish Development Model.

“Once we get our people into manufacturing, our people will get money. If you think you are going to make money in politics, you are lying to yourself,” said Kasaija.

He said West Nile is strategically located with direct access to DRC and South Sudan, fertile soils and a growing population to take advantage of the emerging opportunities.

The state minister in charge of Privatisation and Investment, Evelyn Anite told the people of West Nile that she isn’t politicking, she just wants to make them make money.

“We are going to focus our people on majorly four sectors. One of them is honey; there is no better honey in the world than the one in West Nile. This summit is about money; let us make money. I know all the 11 districts of West Nile by heart,” Anite said.

The state minister for Northern Uganda, Grace Kwiyucwiny told the people of West Nile to open their language and learn other languages, adding that one cannot do business with only one language.

“I want to thank this community that has given us land. We have labour, and we have resources, able-bodied men. We should stop romancing poverty. We should start thinking big,’ she said.

The minister applauded President Museveni, for having the vision of industrialisation which she said will help Ugandans to get out of poverty.