The First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni and the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi have provided financial support to boxers at the Bombo military barracks playground.

During a boxing event organized by Nara Promotionz in which a record 3000 spectators were received at the military facility grounds, the First Lady bankrolled all the boxers who participated in the event with shs10.6 million in cash whereas Gen Mbadi donated shs1million in a bid to promote boxing in the UPDF and pledged more support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the event, Babu Hussein Lubowa, the director for Nara Promotionz applauded the principals for the gesture of bankrolling the boxers that he said was a form of encouragement to them.

Fights

ADVERTISEMENT

During the main fight, UPDF’s Sgt Abdul Ssebute defended his bantam weight title after beating Tanzania’s Juma Mwalugo to retain his East and Central Africa Boxing Union belt.

The fights also saw Uganda’s Musa Ntege knock out Imani Daudi Kawaya from Tanzania to retain his East and Central Africa Boxing Union belt in the cruiser weight category.

In the under cards, Ivan Katantazi beat Joseph Kabali Masembe in the third round of a fight that was slotted for four rounds whereas UPDF’s Moses Mutaka won his debut fight on points against Ivan Kambagire.

In another under card fight, Moses Ssenyonjo defeated Ryan Lawrence Safar on points whereas Mark Sabbath stopped Sharif Ngobi in the third round.