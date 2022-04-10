The leader of the National Unity Platform{NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has urged Ugandans and the leaders to remain united if they are to dream of a United Uganda.

The call came as he paid a courtesy call on the Acholi Cultural institution, Prime Minister Ambrose Olaa at the Ker Kwaro Acoli (Acholi Cultural Institution) ahead of his planned visit to Omoro today (Sunday).

“Last night [Friday], I returned to Uganda and travelled early in the morning to Gulu to deliver my condolences over the loss of Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah whose burial I was unable to due to pre-scheduled engagements I had in Geneva – Switzerland,” said Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi who paid a courtesy call on the Archbishop John-Baptist Odama of Gulu Archdiocese, thanked leaders in Acholi for facilitating his visit.

“I am grateful to Ambassador Dr. Olara Otunu for coordinating the visit, for hosting my delegation and me in his lovely home, and for the wise guidance he continues to offer. With such unifying and patriotic leaders, we can still dare to dream of a United Uganda,” he said.

“I am extremely humbled by the hospitality of the Acholi people. I feel so much at home that whenever I am in Acholi land, they don’t call me Kyagulanyi; they call me Ogen,” he added.

Kyagulanyi will be heading to Omoro to commiserate with the family of the former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

Oulanyah was buried on Friday evening at his ancestral home in Lalogi, Omoro district, about 400km north of Kampala, in a ceremony attended by thousands of mourners and dignitaries from the country’s political, social and business circles.

He died on March 20 at Medical Centre in Seattle, US, where he had been rushed for specialised treatment for cancer.