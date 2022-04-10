In late 2019, Daniel Ahikyirize who had then just completed his senior six was interested into forex trading by Sandile Shezi, the founder and CEO of Global Forex Institute who claimed had made a fortune out of the same business.

Ahikyirize didn’t believe the claim but investigated the claims.

“I had an urge of adjusting the life and status of my family from an average state. However, I was not convinced by what Shezi was claiming. I therefore extensively researched about him and forex trading in general on you tube and internet. I realized his argument held water,”Ahikyirize says.

He explains that he consequently gave the business a try by teaching himself and this took him over three months.

“It was a little hectic because it was a process of self-learning and self-motivation. It took me a couple of months before I was able to start trading.”

“ I started up with smaller amounts because that’s what I would afford. I would trade with about $10 making smaller profits. However, later after my first year of trading, I invested $250, that was my tuition at campus and the rest is history,” he says.

Dropping out of campus

Because he had realized the business was lucrative, Ahikyirize dropped out of school at Ndejje University in the first year to enable him concentrate on his forex trading business.

“I was doing civil engineering at Ndejje University but because I realized I could make a full time career out of forex trading, I switched.”

Ahikyirize says it was another hurdle convincing parents of his new found love in forex trading , now that he was dropping out of school.

He says that after many explanations, his parents were convinced and allowed him to follow his passion.

Forex trading

Ahikyirize explains that forex trading involves exchanging various currencies but that this time, instead of going to forex bureaus for physical transactions, it is done online.

“An example is selling the Uganda shilling to get the US dollar. The currency market is open five days a week and it has a trading volume of about $6 trillion daily making it the biggest traded financial markets .Trading can be done on a mobile device, a smart phone or laptop,” he says.

He adds that he earns between shs1.5 million and shs2 million a week and at least shs7 million a week but says this depends on the trading capital.

Ahikyirize says after mastering the game of forex trading, he came up with a platform called Forex Bulls.

“Whereas I do forex trading as my full time job, I also used Forex Bulls to create educative content on you tube that he shares to help other people also get knowledge on forex trading. We have now trained and equipped over 5000 people with knowledge on how to trade in forex,”Ahikyirize says.

He says he hopes the business can grow.

“I don’t regret joining the forex trading business. I have earned a lot out of it,”he says.