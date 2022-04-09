By Richard Oyel

The government of Uganda has vowed to block Turkana pastoralists from entering Uganda after guns used in the killing of geologists was recovered in Kenya

On March 21st, 2022, a mass shooting by armed cattle rustlers left three geologists and two UPDF officials dead in Moroto district, South of Karamoja. The assailants also made away with two machine guns.

“After the killing the victims, they took the small machine gun, and the medium PK. We launched a manhunt for the criminals immediately.” Isaac Oware, UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson.

The three geologists Charles Olweny, Richard Kigwe and Edina Musiime were shot dead while on a mission to collect soil samples during a mineral survey and mapping exercise in Karamoja

After several days of search by the joint security forces including UPDF, and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit of police, the two guns were recovered in Kenya, and was on Wednesday handed over by Turkana government officials to Uganda joint security forces

Although the guns were recovered, the criminals who killed the geologists are still at large prompting the government to set tough conditions for the Turkana Pastoralists who wish to cross to Uganda in search of pasture and water for their livestock. 1. Culprits in the killing of geologists to be arrested and handed over to Uganda for prosecution 2. Missing bullets from the guns recovered to be handed back to Uganda 3. Guns used in the killings of the geologists to be handed over as exhibits for prosecution in the court martial.

Once the above conditions are not met, the government of Uganda has vowed to block Turkana herders from accessing the country.

“We are going to deploy heavily at the border, and any breach of the territorial boundary will be treated with the contempt it deserves. We want to maintain a good working relationship with Kenya, but incidents like these come as a set back for the two countries.”

The Kenya delegates led by Turkana Deputy County Commissioner agreed to meet the demands while handing back the recovered guns to the Uganda joint security forces headed by the Third Division Commander, Joseph Balikudembe, the Anti-Stock Unit Commandant Elias Kasirabo and the Regional Police Commander Chemusto Francis

As the security situation escalates in Karamoja, investigators are now unravelling a gun trade conspiracy, with Karamojong rustlers buying weapons from the Turkana gunmen, and using it to destabilize the region while weapons got from Uganda also get their way to Kenya through a gun-trade ratchet

While speaking to Nile Post, Brigadier Joseph Balikudembe said the UPDF will spare no resources to hold accountable criminals who destabilize Uganda