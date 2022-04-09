The Chancellor of Makerere University Prof Ezra Suruma has said the vision of the Parish Development Model(PDM) is to make sure that every household in Uganda engages in income generating activities so that it can be socially and economically transformed.

Suruma made the remarks while delivering a lecture of opportunity to Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces Service Chiefs about the usefulness of the Parish Development Model (PDM) in eradicating poverty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If one has the minimum income, it enables them to afford basic human needs such as food, shelter, clothing, health care, and education,” explained Suruma.

He said the PDM was identified to operate under the National Development Plan Three (NDPIII) as a vehicle through which household incomes and quality of life of Ugandans will be improved.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the programme will provide an optimum opportunity for the government to reach every household and ultimately every individual. “This reduces the gap between the government and people,” he said.

The UPDF Joint Chief of Staff Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda emphasised the need for citizens to get sensitized about the benefits of the Parish Development Model in eliminating poverty.

He said the Parish Development Model (PDM) aims at raising per capita income, especially of the peasants currently in subsistence existence, attaining sustained full employment of parish resources including labor, and to bring government down to the people.