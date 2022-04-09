The Stanbic Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted 51.9 in March, down from 55.7 in February signalling an improvement in business conditions as the health of Uganda’s private sector continues to strengthen during the last eight successive months.

Released last week, the index shows that conditions improved towards the end of the opening quarter of the year, with output, new orders and employment all rising again in March.

However, there are ongoing inflationary pressures and signs that this had acted to deter customers in some cases.

Ronald Muyanja, the head of trading, Global Markets at Stanbic Bank Uganda said the absence of restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic and signs of improving customer demand helped Ugandan firms to secure greater new order volumes and expand their business activity in March.

The PMI is a composite index, calculated as a weighted average of five individual sub-components: New Orders (30%), Output (25%), Employment (20%), Suppliers’ Delivery Times (15%) and Stocks of Purchases (10%). Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 indicate deterioration.

It covers the agriculture, industry, construction, wholesale and retail and service sectors.

Ferishka Bharuth, economist Africa Regions at Stanbic Bank said: “Uganda’s PMI still remains in expansionary territory at 51.9 in March though lower than 55.7 in February.”

The absence of Covid-19 restrictions has supported some improvement in consumer demand, but rising prices seem to also have restrained demand.

According to the PMI new business has now risen in eight successive months. As was the case with output, however, there were some signs that customers were finding it more difficult to finance orders.

In contrast to the picture for total new business, new export orders dropped at Ugandan companies at the end of the first quarter of the year.

The PMI shows purchase prices continued to rise in March, with more than 41% of respondents signalling an increase in their costs of purchases during March.

In particular, fuel was widely reported to have risen in price, while there were also mentions of higher costs for cement, ink, paper, soap, sugar, transportation and utilities. In turn, companies raised their own selling prices for the seventh month running.