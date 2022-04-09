Sex is a two-way street. It is not written in blood that man shall initiate every session. This stereotype that a man should be the one to initiate sex is overwhelming.

In the past, society has required women to play a subservient role in a relationship. Women who express sexual desires or interest in sex may feel that their actions are socially unacceptable. But is it really always the way things should be?

ADVERTISEMENT

If in this age and era you judge a woman for shooting her shot, you should move to another planet. There is no crime in women initiating sex.

In fact, a woman should have an equal say when it comes to their sexual relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advantage of initiating sex as a woman means you set the tone and direction of the encounter. How about having sex your way? Sounds good, right?

A man that rejects you simply because you shot your shot will never understand how sexy a woman can be.

If you’ve ever been on the receiving end of a guy’s question, “Should I make the first move?” then you know that initiating sex is a major source of stress for men.

Partly I think it’s because there is so much pressure on them to be the initiators.

Some guys are worried about making the first move because they don’t want to be shot down.

Other guys are afraid that if they come on too strong, they will freak out their partner and ruin the mood. Still, others are just shy or insecure about being sexual with someone new.

If we are waiting for our partners to initiate, we’re missing out on some great sex!

Sharing the responsibility of initiation can be fun and exciting for men and women.

It also helps us feel closer to our partners because initiating sex means showing vulnerability in addition to confidence.

If you think your partner would like sex more often but isn’t saying anything, you might want to consider putting yourself out there and taking the lead once in a while.

You don’t have to grab his crotch at dinner. Try something subtle like holding his hand or touching his arm when he’s talking to you. Or you could lean over and kiss him.

Sex should be passionate and mutual. Do you want sex? Ask for it. Do you want your partner to want it more? Ask for that too.

Till next time, it is okay for women to shoot their shot.