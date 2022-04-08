Uganda has once again maintained its neutrality on a vote aimed at kicking Russia from the United Nations Human Rights council.

On Thursday, an emergency UN General Assembly saw 93 countries vote to suspend Russia from the United Nations human rights council whereas 24 voted against and 58 abstained from the vote that was intended to punish Russia over crimes committed since its invasion of Ukraine.

In the vote, Uganda was among the countries that abstained and consequently remained neutral and this was confirmed by Adonia Ayebare ,Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

“Uganda abstained during an emergency UN General Assembly vote to suspend the Russian Federation from the human rights council, maintaining our neutrality. Uganda calls a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine,”Ayebare tweeted.

Earlier this year, Uganda remained neutral when countries voted for a resolution deploring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a call for the immediate withdrawal of its forces.

Uganda insisted that as the incoming chair of the Non- aligned Movement(NAM) neutrality was key.

“Uganda will continue to play a constructive role in the maintenance of peace and security both regionally and globally,”Ayebare stated .