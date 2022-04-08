Police in Serere district have arrested two people for trying to bribe the deputy OC CID D/ASP Okoth Sezi with Shs.600,000 to facilitate the release of eight murder suspects.

The arrested have been identified as Kagwa Onyait Francis and Ogwang John Micheal, all residents in Kyere sub county within serere district.

According to the police spokesperson for East Kyoga, Ageca Oscar Gregg, the incident occurred on April 5, 2022 at around 2:30PM, when the suspects tried to offer the bribe for the release of the murder suspects who on March 22, 2022 allegedly killed a one Oluka, a resident of Abuket through mob action on allegations of stealing a sheep.

However, the suspects’ efforts didn’t go according to the plan as the police officer declined the bribe and instead ordered for the arrest of the two.

Following the arrests, Ageca says the bribe suspects were on Thursday, arraigned before court alongside the murder suspects.

“The murder suspects by mob action were arraigned in court and persons who tried to bride the officers were equally arraigned yesterday following their arrest,” Ageca noted.

He added that the money for the bribe was exhibited, and a further Shs2.8 million recovered from them and exhibited, too.

Following the incident, Ageca applauded Okoth for turning down the bribe and for respecting Uganda Police’s code of ethics.

“We applaud the professional rigour of our officer which is a representative image and professionalism of the Uganda Police Force, and to remind the public that extra judicial action such as mob killings carry penal sanction against any person or group of persons who carry it out.”

He further cautioned the public against bribery of its officers warning that there are consequences in trying to do so and that it’s an offence that is punishable by law.

“Every time, you attempt to bribe an officer who has a duty to protect and serve, you tarnish his badge, which is an affront to our code of ethics,” Ageca cautioned.

He added that the arrests demonstrates police’s commitment and resolve to fight and stamp out corrupt tendencies in the force and to prevent circumventing of Justice through bribery and illicit means.