Deceased former Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah’s father, Nathan Okori has pleaded with the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo to ensure that his late son’s estate is safeguarded from the encroachers.

Even-though he did not clearly mention the location of the estate, Okori revealed that a certain lady has been trying to encroach on his late son’s estate with an intent of claiming it.

He thus requested the Chief Justice to use his powers and stop the lady from proceeding with her intentions.

“Your lordship the Chief Justice, I have learnt that a certain lady is meddling with Jacob’s estate, tampering and hiding documents. You’re the one in charge of laws in Uganda. I want you to safeguard Jacob’s estate from meddlers,” Okori pleaded.

Speaking to mourners, Okori said that before going for treatment, his deceased son had left him in Owiny-Dollo’s hands. He said he has no one to turn to for help apart from the Chief Justice.

He said, “Your Lordship the Chief Justice, before my son Jacob went for treatment and since I told you I would tell you some things in confidence some of the things you’re supposed to do and some of which you promised to do, you have done. I need your help because my son left me in your hands.”

Oulanyah was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Omoro, Omoro district on Friday, April 8, 2022.

The elected Member of Parliament for Omoro County died on March, 20, 2022 in the United States where according to the Minister of Health, Ruth Aceng, had earlier been diagnosed with cancer. Aceng said that he died of multiple organ failure though at the funeral his father insisted that he was told by Oulanyah that he had been poisoned.