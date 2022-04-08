By Suzan Khainza

Sudden. Unexpected. Shocking. Untimely. These are some of the words often used to describe someone’s passing.

When it comes to the passing of a public official, society icon or celebrity, these words are more applicable given that most times all the public sees is a normal and healthy person one moment and then a death announcement the next.

Statements like; “you could be here one moment and gone the next,” “tomorrow is not promised,” “Life is short”, have re-emphasized the fragility of life and the suddenness of death but a pertinent question still lingers: Is death really as sudden as we have made it out to be? Is there no warning? No way of knowing what’s coming?

On Thursday, 11th April 2013, the nation of Uganda got the shocking news of the passing of the then Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Dr. Stephen Malinga after reportedly collapsing at his home.

The cause of death given was a heart attack. Interestingly though, just six months prior to this, while Dr. Stephen Malinga was still the minister of Health, a warning in form of a prophecy given by Prophet Elvis Mbonye had gone forth: “You pray for the minister of health…”

Coincidence? I think not. If more attention had been paid to this prophecy, could a life have been saved? Maybe.

In a somewhat similar turn of events, we yet again woke up to shocking news of the passing of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah on Sunday, 20th March 2022.

Although the former speaker had been reported to be battling an illness, many expected that he would recover.

Again, in an eerily shocking turn of events, it has been revealed that on 7th January 2014, Prophet Elvis Mbonye gave a prophecy in which he saw a vacuum that would bring the parliament of Uganda to a standstill for about a week.

The Prophet further mentions the possibility of a sickness and emphasises that the vacuum that he saw was not something good but rather something to be prayed against.

Eight years later, Jacob Oulanyah passed away after battling an illness, becoming the first Speaker of Parliament in the history of Uganda, to die while in office.

His death left a vacuum that brought the Parliament to a standstill for about a week until a new speaker was elected. Coincidence? Definitely not.

What if in the past eight years, more attention had been paid to this prophecy? More revelation sought as to it’s the meaning?

As the country and more specifically, the members of parliament and government of Uganda mourn the painful passing of Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, it is time to reflect on their continued refusal to heed the voice and warnings of God that has often resulted in to catastrophic results.

From the July 2010 terrorist bombings to the 2012 UPDF chopper crashes over Mt. Kenya, to deaths of key public figures, all events foretold by Prophet Elvis Mbonye, isn’t it blatant ‘denialism’ to attribute the accuracy of these prophecies to chance or coincidence?

How many more fatal events should the country take before we take the warnings of God more seriously?

The irony is that even after all the warnings, it appears that those in authority would rather deal with the consequences of ignoring God than pay heed and avert danger.

The most current example of this is the Proposed Public Health (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that among other things calls for mandatory vaccination of adults and children in schools even without the parents or guardians consent.

Given all that transpired in the past two years in regards to Covid-19, one would think the government would have learnt that the blanket application of these global measures has caused more harm than good.

With reports piling up of several people adversely affected by the vaccines, why would the government continue to push for mandatory vaccination?

Scientific evidence suggests that children have been the least affected by Covid-19.

So what’s with the government’s current obsession to have them vaccinated? What exactly is the motive behind this Public Health (Amendment) Bill?

Like Prophet Elvis said in his letter to the politicians in 2020, “You can ignore God but you cannot ignore the consequences of ignoring God.”

Hopefully, this nation will not get stuck in a cycle of disobedience and suffering the consequences of it.